Priyanka Chopra to Join Wachowskis’ Universe With ‘Matrix 4’?
It seems that Priyanka Chopra has taken a huge leap. According to a report by Variety, the actor is in final talks to join the fourth installment of the Matrix saga, insiders close to the negotiations said. Matrix is one of the most popular action-franchises by The Wachowskis.
The Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow film is being directed by the series’ co-creator Lana Wachowski. She’ll join the previously announced Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris. Details about her character is currently under wraps.
The Matrix 4 cast has been in fight training for weeks for production start, which will begin imminently in Northern California.
Priyanka has another project in her kitty. She will soon be seen in an Amazon series titled Citadel, alongside Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden, which will be developed by Russo brothers. Some time back, the actor took to Instagram to make the announcement, and wrote, “Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented @maddenrichard and incredible @therussobrothers on this new series. Get ready! CITADEL will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon. @amazonstudios @agbofilms #CITADEL.”
Local language productions of the thriller franchise are also in the line, from India, Mexico and Italy. The Italian series will be co-produced with Amazon Studios and Cattleya, and the Indian series will be developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. and produced with Amazon Studios.
The Citadel franchise is being described as an action-packed spy thriller, and will be written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio. Moran, Mike Larocca, and Joe and Anthony Russo will be serving as executive producers.
(Inputs: Variety)
