New Chapter Begins: Priyanka Chopra Becomes Jio MAMI Film Festival Chairperson

Captioning her post Priyanka borrowed a quote from legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese. "'Now more than ever we need to talk to each other, to listen to each other and understand how we see the world, and cinema is the best medium for doing this.' - Martin Scorsese," she wrote.



"It is with that thought I am proud to take on a new role… as Chairperson of the Jio Mami Film Festival, India’s leading film festival. Working alongside an amazing team of like-minded individuals, we’re reimagining the festival with a new creative vision that is attuned to the radical changes the world has witnessed in the last two years. I’m very excited about this new chapter for the festival as well as for me. See you at the movies… we are now OPEN! #JioMAMIMumbaiFilmFestival."