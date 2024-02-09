Oscars Announce New Award for 'Best Casting'

The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) recently revealed the incorporation of a new Oscars category acknowledging achievements in casting for films.

Commencing with the 98th edition of the Oscars, slated to commend movies released in 2025, a new category titled the "Academy Award for Achievement in Casting" will be introduced. The inaugural award in this category is set to be presented in 2026.