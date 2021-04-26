Here's The Full List of Winners For This Year's Academy Awards

Asian-American filmmaker Chloé Zhao made history at the 93rd Oscars by becoming the first woman of colour to win the Best Director award for her film Nomadland. Zhao was a frontrunner for the Academy Award after having won at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs earlier. Nomadland also secured two other big wins, lifting the trophies in the Best Picture and Actress in a Leading Role categories.

On the other hand, Yuh-Jung Youn won the Best Supporting Actress for Minari. As expected, Daniel Kaluuya added another feather to his cap by winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Judas And The Black Messiah.

Emerald Fennell won the Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman and the Best Adapted Screenplay was won by The Father.

David Fincher's Mank, which had earned 10 nominations, won two Oscars - Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.