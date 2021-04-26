93rd Oscars Live: Chloe Wins Best Director Award For 'Nomadland'

The much-awaited 93rd Oscars is finally here. Earlier scheduled to be held in February, the event was delayed by two months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike the Golden Globes, the ceremony isn't a mix of virtual and in-person. It's a fully in-person event, being held at two locations in Los Angeles: Union Station and Dolby Theatre.

While Daniel Kaluuya lifted the trophy in the Best Supporting Actor category, Emereld Fennell added another feather to her cap by winning the Best Original screenplay award for Promising Young Woman. Chloe Zhao secured another big win, lifting the Best Director trophy for Nomadland.

Talking about this year's Oscars Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson had said in a statement, “This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema."