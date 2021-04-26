93rd Oscars Live: Chloe Wins Best Director Award For 'Nomadland'
The ceremony is being held at Los Angeles: Union Station and Dolby Theatre.
The much-awaited 93rd Oscars is finally here. Earlier scheduled to be held in February, the event was delayed by two months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike the Golden Globes, the ceremony isn't a mix of virtual and in-person. It's a fully in-person event, being held at two locations in Los Angeles: Union Station and Dolby Theatre.
While Daniel Kaluuya lifted the trophy in the Best Supporting Actor category, Emereld Fennell added another feather to her cap by winning the Best Original screenplay award for Promising Young Woman. Chloe Zhao secured another big win, lifting the Best Director trophy for Nomadland.
Talking about this year's Oscars Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson had said in a statement, “This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema."
Oscars 2021 Live: 'Two Distant Strangers' Win in Live Action Short Film Category
Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe win the Oscar in the Live Action Short Film category for Two Distant Strangers.
Oscars 2021 Live: 'Sound of Metal' Wins in The Sound Category
Nicholas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortes and Phillip Bladh win in the Sound category for Sound of Metal.
Oscars 2021 Live: Chloe Zhao Wins Best Director
Chloe Zhao won the Best Director award for Nomadland. She is the second woman to win in the category in the 93 years that the Academy has been handing out awards.
Here's what Chloe said:
