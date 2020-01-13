Academy Awards 2020: Here Are the Oscars Nominations Predictions
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will be announcing the nominations for the 2020 Oscars on Monday morning, and we can’t wait to see who made it to the top list. Amidst the excitement for the nominations list, here are the predictions, by Forbes and Hollywood Reporter, of which movies will be making it to the final list.
Best Picture
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- 1917
- Parasite
- Marriage Story
- Joker
- Jojo Rabbit
- Ford v Ferrari
- Knives Out
Best Director
- Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
- Sam Mendes (1917)
- Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
- Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Best Actor
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
- Robert De Niro (The Irishman)
Best Actress
- Renée Zellweger (Judy)
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
- Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Best Supporting Actor
- Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Al Pacino (The Irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Best Supporting Actress
- Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
- Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
- Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
