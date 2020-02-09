Oscars 2020 Live Blog: Red Carpet in Full Swing
Oscars 2020 Live Blog: Red Carpet in Full Swing

This year, the Academy Awards are taking place in Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Among the films nominated this year are Joker, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Parasite, Little Women, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit. Joker is leading with 11 nominations including Best Director, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay etc. Parasite has surged into the best picture conversation with big wins in the precursor awards shows, while 1917, The Irishman and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood flex 10 nominations each.

Red Carpet Begins in Full Swing

Singer Billie Eilish is one of the first people to arrive at the Academy Awards red carpet. Sandra Oh also made a stunning appearance.

