93rd Oscars: Priyanka, Nick Share List of Nominees

The Oscars will be held on 25 April this year.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Cinema
2 min read
<p>Priyanka Chopra &amp; Nick Jonas.</p>
i

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards. The Academy Awards have been delayed this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Usually they are held in February, but the event is scheduled for 25 April this time.

Take a look at some of the nominations:

6:10 PM , 15 Mar

Best Film

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

6:09 PM , 15 Mar

Direction

6:08 PM , 15 Mar

Actress in Leading Role

6:07 PM , 15 Mar

Animated Feature Film

93rd Oscars: Priyanka, Nick Share List of Nominees

Published: 15 Mar 2021, 5:36 PM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!