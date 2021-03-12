Netflix Acquires Rights for Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’

Patel wrote the script along with Paul Angunawela (Keith Lemon: The Film) and John Collee (Hotel Mumbai). Speaking to Deadline, Patel said that the experience has been ‘an absolute joy’, “I hope this will be a fresh addition to the genre at a time. Shooting during a pandemic has been challenging but the opportunity to combine childhood stories with action cinema has been an absolute joy.” Monkey Man also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, and Sharlto Copley. Netflix will release the film in 2022.