‘Dattebayo!’: What Makes ‘Naruto’ an, Albeit Flawed, Masterpiece!

He just cares about daydreaming and leisure. But he’ll go berserk if you even glare at one of his friends. He could be the smartest shinobi in the world but quite slow when it comes to matters of the heart. Basically he is the guy in your class who says he didn't study but will score the highest!

I remember when I finished watching Naruto, I felt an emptiness inside. Now I had nothing to look forward to. Before I realized this show had become a part of my extension.

I know there are better animes out there, but nothing will ever come close to what this show made me feel. Sometimes I want to erase my memory just to be able to watch the show again for the first time.

I don't want to get into the technicalities. There are a million animes like AOT, Hunter X Hunter, Tokyo Revengers, Code Geass etc with a engaging storyline, better female characters and an ending that doesn’t beat around the bush. But what makes Naruto unique is that he makes us believe in ourselves too; that if we try, we can make it too! Dattebayo.