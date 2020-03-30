Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi Unite For COVID-19 Awareness Music Video
Several actors have been making generous donations to aid the fight against the spread of Coronavirus in the country and also sharing awareness videos on following the 21-day lockdown in the country. Now, Telugu stars Chiranjeevi Konidela, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej are a part of a motivational video released by the Corona Crisis Charity.
Chiranjeevi, who is leading the Corona Crisis Charity, shared the video on his Instagram page, and urged people to sing the song and share the footage with the charity.
“Here is a unique song video we recorded and shot while staying at home, to spread the #IndiaFightsCorona message. You too can shoot yourself singing the song on the phone at your homes and send the footage to us and we will edit it, to add you in the video. Send your videos on mail to : creatives4ccc@gmail.com,” he wrote.
“Let’s fight this virus . Let’s kill this virus. Let’s do it together . Let’s live healthier,” the chorus of the song goes.
The actors are seen asking people to stay home, practice social distancing and get checked if they see any symptoms.
The actors can be seen giving assurance to the listeners and urging them to be united in their fight against the pandemic, which although curable, can also result in death.
Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna have already announced a donation of Rs 1 crore each towards the welfare of cine workers.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)