Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi Unite For COVID-19 Awareness Music Video

Several actors have been making generous donations to aid the fight against the spread of Coronavirus in the country and also sharing awareness videos on following the 21-day lockdown in the country. Now, Telugu stars Chiranjeevi Konidela, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej are a part of a motivational video released by the Corona Crisis Charity.

Chiranjeevi, who is leading the Corona Crisis Charity, shared the video on his Instagram page, and urged people to sing the song and share the footage with the charity.

“Here is a unique song video we recorded and shot while staying at home, to spread the #IndiaFightsCorona message. You too can shoot yourself singing the song on the phone at your homes and send the footage to us and we will edit it, to add you in the video. Send your videos on mail to : creatives4ccc@gmail.com,” he wrote.