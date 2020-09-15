100 Single Screens Across India May Shut After COVID-19 Lockdown

Prominent distributor Rajesh Thadani was more optimistic, saying, “It will all depend on what rules are decreed for the re-opening of cinemas. Under the current scenario, we will have to wait and watch patiently.”

According to J Popat, exhibitor-cum programmer at Fun Fiesta in Nallasopara, “Single screens will not be able to afford extra expenses. Neither can they afford to change their Food and Beverage systems. Those who don’t have deep wallets will shut down for sure.”

A CEO of a multiplex franchise, on the condition of anonymity, remarked, “Multiplex chains have already lost upwards of Rs. 1,000 to Rs 1,500 crore. We are in the dark about the procedures to be followed in the future. Only out of hearsay, it is being said that the cinemas may re-open around the Diwali festival, or around the time schools and colleges start functioning again from the campus.”