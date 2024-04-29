Mufasa The Lion King Trailer: Disney Prequel Follows Young Mufasa's Journey

The trailer starts in the vast forest, home to the animal kingdom living in peace. It offers glimpses of Mufasa's adventures and the friends he meets, as well as the challenges that shape his journey. The cast features John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Donald Glover as Simba, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala.

Mufasa: The Lion King hits theatres on 20 December.