ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Mufasa The Lion King Trailer: Disney Prequel Follows Young Mufasa's Journey

Mufasa: The Lion King hits theatres on 20 December.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King directed by Barry Jenkins, known for Moonlight, this Disney prequel explores Simba's father's rise to power. The film will follow the titular lion’s origin story, depicting his childhood with his brother Taka aka Scar, who becomes the main antagonist in The Lion King.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The trailer starts in the vast forest, home to the animal kingdom living in peace. It offers glimpses of Mufasa's adventures and the friends he meets, as well as the challenges that shape his journey. The cast features John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Donald Glover as Simba, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala.

Mufasa: The Lion King hits theatres on 20 December.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and cinema

Topics:  The Lion King 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
More News