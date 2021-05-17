Here's the Winners List for the MTV Movie & TV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 is the 29th edition of the awards and only the fourth to host both TV and film awards. The ceremony will be broadcast on 16 and 17 May 2021. The second day is reserved for reality TV awards. Scarlett Johansson was honored with the Generation Award. Marvel Studios recently revealed the release date for her highly anticipated film Black Widow.

Sacha Baron Cohen received the Comedic Genius Award, and his most popular comedic avatars Borat and Ali G appeared in his acceptance speech. Late Chadwick Boseman won the award for 'Best Performance in a Movie' for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Here is a list of the winners (indicated) and nominees: