Here's the Winners List for the MTV Movie & TV Awards
The award ceremony will be broadcasted on 16 and 17 May 2021
The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 is the 29th edition of the awards and only the fourth to host both TV and film awards. The ceremony will be broadcast on 16 and 17 May 2021. The second day is reserved for reality TV awards. Scarlett Johansson was honored with the Generation Award. Marvel Studios recently revealed the release date for her highly anticipated film Black Widow.
Sacha Baron Cohen received the Comedic Genius Award, and his most popular comedic avatars Borat and Ali G appeared in his acceptance speech. Late Chadwick Boseman won the award for 'Best Performance in a Movie' for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Here is a list of the winners (indicated) and nominees:
Best Show
WandaVision WINNER
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
Best Movie
To All the Boys: Always and Forever WINNER
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Best Performance in a Movie
Chadwick Boseman – 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' WINNER
Carey Mulligan – 'Promising Young Woman'
Daniel Kaluuya – 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
Sacha Baron Cohen – 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'
Zendaya – 'Malcolm & Marie'
Best Musical Moment
'Edge of Great' from 'Julie and the Phantoms' WINNER
'Brown Skin Girl' from 'Black is King'
'Wildest Dreams' from 'Bridgerton'
'I Wanna Rock' from 'Cobra Kai'
'Stand by Me' from 'Love and Monsters'
'Lost in the Wild' from 'The Kissing Booth 2'
'Beginning, Middle, End' from 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever'
'Agatha All Along' from 'WandaVision'
Most Frightened Performance
Victoria Pedretti – 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' WINNER
Jurnee Smollett – 'Lovecraft Country'
Elisabeth Moss – 'The Invisible Man'
Simona Brown – 'Behind Her Eyes'
Vince Vaughn – 'Freaky'
Best Villain
Kathryn Hahn – 'WandaVision' WINNER
Aya Cash – 'The Boys
Ewan McGregor – 'Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)'
Giancarlo Esposito – 'The Mandalorian'
Nicholas Hoult – 'The Great'
Best Duo
'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) WINNER
'Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar' – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
'The Mandalorian' – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
'Emily in Paris' – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan' – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
Best Fight
'WandaVision' – Wanda vs. Agatha WINNER
'Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)' – Final Funhouse Fight
'Cobra Kai' – Finale House Fight
'The Boys' – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
'Zack Snyder’s Justice League' – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
Best Comedic Performance
Leslie Jones – 'Coming 2 America' WINNER
Annie Murphy – 'Schitt’s Creek'
Eric Andre – 'Bad Trip'
Issa Rae – 'Insecure'
Jason Sudeikis – 'Ted Lasso'
Best Kiss
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – 'Outer Banks' WINNER
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – 'Killing Eve'
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – 'Emily in Paris'
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – 'Never Have I Ever'
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – 'Bridgerton'
Breakthrough Performance
Rege-Jean Page – 'Bridgerton' WINNER
Antonia Gentry – 'Ginny & Georgia'
Ashley Park – 'Emily in Paris'
Maria Bakalova – 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan'
Paul Mescal – 'Normal People'
Best Performance in a Show
Elizabeth Olsen – 'WandaVision' WINNER
Anya Taylor-Joy – 'The Queen’s Gambit'
Elliot Page – 'The Umbrella Academy'
Emma Corrin – 'The Crown'
Michaela Coel – 'I May Destroy You'
Best Hero
Anthony Mackie – 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' WINNER
Gal Gadot – 'Wonder Woman 1984'
Jack Quaid – 'The Boys'
Pedro Pascal – 'The Mandalorian'
Teyonah Parris – 'WandaVision'
MTV Generation Award
Scarlett Johansson
Comedic Genius
Sacha Baron Cohen
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.