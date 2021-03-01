Why the Golden Globes Winner ‘Minari’ Speaks the Language of Love

Minari, the Korean language film produced by Christina Oh and Plan B Entertainment (co-founded by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston), has pinned yet another feather in its cap. The winner of the 78th Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film had already won big at Sundance last year having bagged both the US Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and the US Dramatic Audience Award. The film is written and directed by Korean-American filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung.

A24 films, which is distributing the film, best summarises Minari with these words: “A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.”