Thor: Love and Thunder Teaser: Chris Retires & Natalie Portman Wields the Hammer

'Thor: Love and Thunder', directed by Taika Waititi, will release on 8 July.

The teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder opens with Chris Hemsworth as Thor saying, “These hands were once used for battle, now they’re but humble tools for peace.” Thor has seemingly abandoned his ‘superhero’ status for a more zen, soul searching avatar and is also seen meditating and working out rigorously.

The makers also revealed Natalie Portman’s look as the Mighty Thor, the Goddess of Thunder. Natalie as Jane Foster makes an appearance clutching the hammer, Mjolnir, as a battle rages in the background. We also see Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) as the new ruler of Asgard and get a glimpse into her new routine, and meet Korg (Taika Waititi) again.

In the latest Marvel flick, Thor chooses to retire but his plans are foiled by the rise of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) who, according to the official synopsis, “seeks the extinction of the gods”.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and is scheduled for release on 8 July.

