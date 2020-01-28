Director of Malala Biopic Receives Fatwa for Disrespecting Quran
Director of an upcoming biopic based on the life of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, Amjad Khan, has received a fatwa from a Noida-based Muslim cleric for disrespecting the Quran. The film is titled Gul Makai and is set to release soon.
Khan shared that he has been getting many death threats since he started the film, and now a Noida-based cleric has an issue with his film's poster.
"Ab fatwa lag gaya hai (now a fatwa has been issued) by a person from Noida. There is a poster that has Malala holding a book and standing next to a blast, and he thinks it is the Quran. He thinks we haven't shown respect to the holy book. He called me a kafir," Khan told IANS.
"I am trying to have a word with him so that I can explain to him that it's an English book," Khan added.
What about a police case? "You have to report, which I have done. I would say he hasn't been able to understand things. I am making a film on peace. If I file a police case then police will bring him in, and then why am I even making the film?" he asked.
The film, starring Reem Shaikh, Atul Kulkarni and Divya Dutta, is set to hit the screens on 31 January.
The trailer charts her life from being a normal school going teen in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, to an activist fighting the Taliban for girls’ education rights. The clip also shows the incident where she was shot by the Taliban. Watch the trailer here:
The film was screened in London in January 2019 for 450 dignitaries, including representatives from the United Nations (UN) and the Intergovernmental Institution for the use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition (IIMSAM), as well as members of Indian, Pakistan and British High Commissions.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )