Director of Malala Biopic Receives Fatwa for Disrespecting Quran

What about a police case? "You have to report, which I have done. I would say he hasn't been able to understand things. I am making a film on peace. If I file a police case then police will bring him in, and then why am I even making the film?" he asked.

The film, starring Reem Shaikh, Atul Kulkarni and Divya Dutta, is set to hit the screens on 31 January.

The trailer charts her life from being a normal school going teen in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, to an activist fighting the Taliban for girls’ education rights. The clip also shows the incident where she was shot by the Taliban. Watch the trailer here: