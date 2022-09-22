ADVERTISEMENT

'Knock at the Cabin' Trailer: Night Shyamalan's Next is an Apocalyptic Thriller

'Knock at the Cabin' stars Jonathan Groff, Rupert Grint and Dave Bautista in pivotal roles.

The trailer of filmmaker M Night Shyamalan's upcoming horror film Knock at the Cabin, starring Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge is finally out and it looks promising. The trailer introduces us to a family of three, a young girl and her parents, who are staying at a remote cabin in the woods for their vacation. In the following sequences, they are held hostage by four armed strangers who compel them to make a choice that can avert the apocalypse.

Besides the leads, the film also features Rupert Grint, Dave Bautista, Kristen Cui, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn in pivotal roles.

The film's premise is based on Paul Tremblay's Cabin at the End of the World. Directed by Shyamalan, the film has been co-written by Michael Sherman, Shyamalan, and Steve Desmond.

On the work front, Shyamalan's last directorial project was Old (2021), starring Lauren Ambrose and Rupert Grint. He is now executive producing Apple's popular web series Servant, to which he had been previously contributing.

