ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Lionsgate Pulls Megalopolis Trailer Over Made-Up Critic Quotes, Issues Apology

Francis Ford Coppola's long-awaited film Megalopolis released its trailer on Wednesday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Francis Ford Coppola's long-awaited film Megalopolis released its trailer on Wednesday, featuring Adam Driver in the lead role.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The trailer opens with Coppola addressing critics who initially gave negative reviews to his classic films, The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, which later became some of the most celebrated movies of all time.

It seems like Coppola is responding to the criticism Megalopolis faced after its Cannes premiere, urging the audience not to be swayed by what they've read.

However, Lionsgate is retracting its latest trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's epic Megalopolis because the quotes used were fabricated and attributed to well-known film critics.

“Lionsgate is immediately recalling our trailer for ‘Megalopolis,'” a Lionsgate spokesperson said in a statement provided to Variety.

They added, “We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process.  We screwed up.  We are sorry.”

The trailer attempted to position Coppola's latest film as a masterpiece, in line with his iconic works The Godfather and Apocalypse Now.

Also Read

'Felt Harsh': Chris Hemsworth On Scorsese, Coppola Criticising Superhero Films

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and cinema

Topics:  Adam Driver 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×