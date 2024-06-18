ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Let Them Be Kids': Daniel Radcliffe's Advice To Harry Potter Reboot Producers

Daniel Radcliffe, having dealt with the immense popularity of the Harry Potter franchise, offered valuable advice to the producers of the new Max series reboot.

Daniel Radcliffe, who started playing Harry Potter at age 12 and starred in eight films, offered advice to the Max reboot producers during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Tony Awards.

He said: "I've got advice for everyone else," Radcliffe explained. "Just like, let them be kids still. I can't imagine what it would have been like to do that in the age of social media. We were kind of a little bit before that." 

"I don't know. Hopefully, I will meet whoever that person is one day and I'll be able to have that advice face to face, but probably not for everybody," he added.

In April 2023, Warner Bros. officially confirmed a new Harry Potter adaptation of J.K. Rowling's seven novels. The reboot is all set to be a show that would be more faithful to the original books.

Topics:  Harry Potter 

