Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and co-produced by Aamir Khan, has been chosen as India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars, as per PTI.

Released earlier this year, the film received widespread appreciation. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in leading roles.