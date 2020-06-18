Twilight actor Kristen Stewart will be reprising the role of Princess Diana in Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain’s upcoming film Spencer. As per a report in Deadline, the film will revolve around the particular weekend in the early 1990s when the Princess decided that her marriage with Prince Charles wasn’t working out.The story will feature the three days which she spent in the House of Windsor in the Sandringham estate, during the Christmas holidays. The production is expected to begin in early 2021.The director told Deadline that during his childhood, he used to follow the endless coverage of the royal couple’s wedding. “We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is. Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale,” he told the publication.Pablo added, “When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down. I’ve always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie.”“It’s about finding herself, about understanding that possibly the most important thing for her is to be well. That’s why the movie is called Spencer, which is the family name she had before she met Charles.”Filmmaker Pablo LarrainThe film will not cover the events leading to the Princess’ death but will centre around her marriage with Prince Charles and her bonding with their sons, Prince Harry and Prince William. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.