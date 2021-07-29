King Richard Trailer: Will Smith Plays Venus & Serena Williams' Father

The trailer follows Richard Williams, as he strives to give his daughters a better life than the one he had. He wants them to become lawyers, doctors or celebrated athletes. In one scene, Richard says, "I wrote a 78-page plan for their whole career before they were even born." When a character says he has Michael Jordan in his hand Richard replies, "I have two".

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zack Baylin, King Richard also stars Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene Price, the sisters' mother, and Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena. The supporting cast includes Jon Bernthal, Dylan McDermott, and Tony Goldwyn. The film is scheduled to hit theatres and on HBO Max in the US on 19 November.