Review: The Mauritanian Gives a Human Face to the Horrors of Gitmo

The Mauritanian relates similar horrors that unfolded across the Atlantic. The story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahir Rahim) gives a human face to the terror inflicted by America in its so-called War on Terror. Slahi was held without charge for 14 years in Guantánamo Bay. Foster plays Nancy Hollander, the civil rights attorney who finally got him out. On the opposing side is Cumberbatch as Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch, who had a personal stake: his friend was the co-pilot of the second plane that hit the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Macdonald based the film on the ordeals Slahi recounted in his best-selling memoir Guantánamo Diary. Branded “the Al Qaeda Forrest Gump” in the movie, Slahi was a victim of circumstances. In 1991, he had joined the mujahideen in Afghanistan, when the US still considered them to be "freedom fighters" trying to topple the country's communist regime. Early in the interrogation, he maintains they are allies, fighting for the "same side."

In the late '90s, Slahi went to the same mosque in Montreal as the Millennium Bomber. His brother-in-law was a top adviser to Osama bin Laden, and even called him from the Al Qaeda honcho's satellite phone. Incriminating testimony from a fellow Gitmo detainee revealed he let at least two of the 9/11 hijackers to stay the night in his Hamburg apartment, though he didn't know they were Al Qaeda. All this was enough evidence — yes, entirely circumstantial — to convince CIA he was an Al Qaeda recruiter.