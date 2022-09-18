Keanu Reeves Returns for Sequel to 2005 Supernatural-Action Film 'Constantine’
Warner Bros. is all set to make the sequel.
Warner Bros. is all set to make a sequel to the 2005 film Constantine starring Keanu Reeves. The actor will reunite with director Francis Lawrence for the film in question, according to a news report by Variety. He is best known for directing Hunger Games.
A new series for HBO Max by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions was also under works but has been since shelved for the foreseeable future according to the same report.
The overarching story is adapted from the DC comics with the titular character, John Constantine acts as an exorcist. He attempts to send all the demons back to hell. Although, his primary motivation behind his job is to find a place for himself in heaven because he works against the mechanisms of hell.
Not much is known about the project at hand but that Reeves is all set to return and the sequel is that of the 2005 film.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and cinema
Topics: Keanu Reeves
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.