Twitter Reacts To ‘Justice League Snyder Cut’ Leak on HBO Max
Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of ‘Justice League’s started playing as subscribers were watching ‘Tom & Jerry’
Who would've thought that tuning in to a Tom and Jerry movie would also give you a sneak peak into Justice League? Almost an hour of the upcoming director's cut of Justice League was accidentally leaked on HBO Max during a stream of Tom & Jerry. HBO Max confirmed the news in a statement, "Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max. The error was addressed within minutes."
The 4-hour long director's cut by Zack Snyder titled Snyder Cut has had its history with leaked footage. The trailer of the film was also leaked online before it's scheduled reveal at the DC FanDome event.
Users across social media had some hilarious reactions to the accidental leak:
Justice League Snyder Cut features Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, in a battle against Steppenwolf. It's set to release on 18 March on HBO Max.
