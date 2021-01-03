'Jurassic World' Actor Bryce Dallas Howard Remembers Irrfan Khan
Howard and Irrfan Khan shared screen space in Jurassic World.
Actor Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire Dearing in the ongoing Jurassic World trilogy, took to Instagram to remember her co-star, late Irrfan Khan. Irrfan played the owner of Jurassic World amusement park in the Colin Trevorrow directorial. Dearing, Howard’s character, was the operations manager of the park.
Howard wrote, “’The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control.’ — #IrrfanKhan as Simon Masrani in @jurassicworld . Lesson received, 2020. Miss you greatly, Irrfan. #TopNine.”
Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Howard will reprise the role in Jurassic World: Dominion, the third and final installment in Jurassic World trilogy. The film will be directed by Trevorrow.
