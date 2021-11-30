'Insult to The Legacy': Gucci Heirs Threaten Lawsuit Against 'House of Gucci'
Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of having Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) assassinated.
The heirs of Italian fashion house Gucci have threatened to take legal action against Ridley Scott's House of Gucci for depicting family members as 'hooligans'. The film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of having fashion heir Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver) assassinated in the 1990s.
In a statement issued on Monday, 29 November, heirs of Aldo Gucci said that they were disappointed by the lack of consultation by the filmmakers, as well as their portrayal as “thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them”.
“This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today", the statement added.
It also objected "statements from cast members" defending Reggiani, who they claim is "indulged" as "a victim trying to survive in a male and male chauvinist corporate culture”.
Protesting this, the statement noted that the fashion house was an "inclusive company", and in the 1980s (the period in which the film is largely set) there were a number of women in key positions.
“Gucci is a family that lives honouring the work of its ancestors, whose memory does not deserve to be disturbed to stage a spectacle that is untrue and which does not do justice to its protagonists.”Gucci heirs in their statement
Aldo Gucci's daughter Patricia had previously accused Scott of “stealing the identity of a family to make a profit”. Scott has dismissed the allegations.
(With inputs from The Guardian)
