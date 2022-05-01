Indian Film Festival of LA Is All Set To Celebrate Its 20 Year Completion
2022 marks 20 years of the Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles.
For 20 years now IFFLA has brought the most innovative independent films coming from the South Asian diaspora. This year the festival is all set to celebrate its 20-year-journey. A list of events and screenings have been planned to mark its 20 year completion.
The film festival will return to in-person screenings and events this year showcasing around 26 films. New and old voices will be coming to the fore with the festival, like Bangladeshi writer-director drama thriller Abdullah Mohammad Saad’s Rehana, debutant Faraz Ali’s depiction of a father-daughter relationship in Shoebox, and Aditya Vikram Sengupta’s Once Upon a Time in Calcutta that follows the story of a woman who is attempting reclaim her life after her daughter's passing, among other films.
Also in the line-up are some interesting short films. One that needs special mention is refugee-turned-director Salar Pashtoonyar’s Bad Omen. The 19-min short provides a brief account of women in Afghanistan who are distraught by the patriarchal setup.
The festival will take place in Los Angeles from 28 April and 1 May 2022.
