Hollywood Writers Officially End Strike After 148 Days; WGA Votes to Lift Order

Members of the Writers Guild of America will cast their votes in early October to officially approve the contract.

After nearly five months, members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) voted unanimously on 27 September to end their strike following a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios and streamers in Hollywood.

However, the writers are required to cast their votes in early October to officially approve the contract. In the meantime, the writers would continue to work while the voting process was still underway.

The guild took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the news. WGA West wrote, "The WGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. Today, our Negotiating Committee, WGAW Board, and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement. The strike ends at 12:01 am."

Have a look at the announcement here:

The WGA also released a 94-page contract along with a summary of the guild's new conditions on their website. The agreement focuses on better pay, limited usage of artificial intelligence (AI), and minimum staff levels for TV writers' rooms.

Several film and television production studios in Hollywood have been at a standstill since the WGA and SAG-AFTRA went on a strike demanding better compensation and limited use of AI in May earlier this year.

While the actors' strike is still ongoing in Hollywood, the writers have officially marked an end to their 148-day-long strike.

