Here's Why Many Theatres Across South India Had Refused to Release 'Avatar 2'

Avatar 2: The Way of Water, the official sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 movie Avatar, has taken the box office by storm.

Grossing over ₹1500 crores worldwide on its first weekend, the Hollywood film's reception in India has been phenomenal. It entered the Rs 100 crore club just a couple of days after its release on 16 December. This is despite the fact that Avatar 2 was released in very few theatres across several South Indian states, especially Tamil Nadu.