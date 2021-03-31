Here's Where You Can Watch Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'

Christopher Nolan's Tenet has premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, 31 March. The movie has hit the streaming platform in English as well as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs.

Touted as an espionage thriller, Tenet features John David Washington in the lead alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Caine and Clemence Poesy.

The Warner Bros film, originally scheduled for a July 2020 release, opened in theatres of 70 countries last August amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Grossing over USD 363 million worldwide, it released in India in December 2020.

The film has received two Oscar nominations in the Visual Effects and Production Design categories.