Here's The Full List of Winners For the 74th BAFTAs
The event was held at Royal Albert Hall, with nominees attending virtually.
After being pushed back by months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) were finally held over the weekend.
The event, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall with nominees attending virtually, was split over two days, with Saturday’s (10 April) Opening Night ceremony announcing the winners of the technical categories, and Sunday’s (11 April) event revealing the winners of the remaining awards.
Chloe Zhao's Nomadland won in the Best Film, Best Director and Leading Actress categories. Anthony Hopkins won the Leading Actor award for The Father.
Here's the full list of winners:
Best Film
"The Father"
"The Mauritanian"
"Nomadland" *WINNER
"Promising Young Woman"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Outstanding British Film
"Calm With Horses"
"The Dig"
"The Father"
"His House"
"Limbo"
"The Mauritanian"
"Mogul Mowgli"
"Promising Young Woman" *WINNER
"Rocks"
"Saint Maud"
Director
Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round")
Shannon Murphy ("Babyteeth")
Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")
Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland") *WINNER
Jasmila Žbanić ("Quo Vadis, Aida?")
Sarah Gavron ("Rocks")
Original Screenplay
"Another Round"
"Mank"
"Promising Young Woman" *WINNER
"Rocks"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Adapted Screenplay
Moira Buffini ("The Dig")
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller ("The Father") *WINNER
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven ("The Mauritanian")
Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")
Ramin Bahrani ("The White Tiger")
Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray ("Rocks")
Radha Blank ("The Forty-Year-Old Version")
Frances McDormand ("Nomadland") *WINNER
Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")
Wunmi Mosaku ("His House")
Alfre Woodard ("Clemency")
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")
Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
Adarsh Gourav ("The White Tiger")
Anthony Hopkins ("The Father") *WINNER
Mads Mikkelsen ("Another Round")
Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian")
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar ("Calm With Horses")
Kosar Ali ("Rocks")
Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")
Dominique Fishback ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Ashley Madekwe ("County Lines")
Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari")*WINNER
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah") *WINNER
Barry Keoghan ("Calm With Horses")
Alan Kim ("Minari")
Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night In Miami...")
Clarke Peters ("Da 5 Bloods")
Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Remi Weekes ("His House") *WINNER
Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai ("Limbo")
Jack Sidey ("Moffie")
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson ("Rocks")
Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman ("Saint Maud")
Film not in English Language
Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen ("Another Round") *WINNER
Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov ("Dear Comrades!")
Ladj Ly ("Les Misérables")
Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh ("Minari")
Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich ("Quo Vadis, Aida?")
Documentary
Alexander Nanau ("Collective")
Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey ("David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet")
Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen ("The Dissident")
Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster ("My Octopus Teacher") *WINNER
Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes ("The Social Dilemma")
Animated Film
Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae ("Onward")
Pete Docter, Dana Murray ("Soul") *WINNER
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young ("Wolfwalkers")
Original Score
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross ("Mank")
Emile Mosseri ("Minari")
James Newton Howard ("News of the World")
Anthony Willis ("Promising Young Woman")
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross ("Soul") *WINNER
Casting
Shaheen Baig ("Calm with Horses")
Alexa L. Fogel ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Julia Kim ("Minari")
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu ("Promising Young Woman")
Lucy Pardee ("Rocks") *WINNER
Cinematography
Sean Bobbitt ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Erik Messerschmidt ("Mank")
Alwin H. Küchler ("The Mauritanian")
Dariusz Wolski ("News of the World")
Joshua James Richards ("Nomadland") *WINNER
Editing
Yorgos Lamprinos ("The Father")
Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")
Frédéric Thoraval ("Prominsg Young Woman")
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen ("Sound of Metal") *WINNER
Alan Baumgarten ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
Production Design
Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald ("The Dig")
Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone ("The Father")
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale ("Mank") *WINNER
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan ("News of the World")
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer ("Rebecca")
Costume Design
Michael O'Connor ("Ammonite")
Alice Babidge ("The Dig")
Alexandra Byrne ("Emma")
Ann Roth ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") *WINNER
Trish Summerville ("Mank")
Make up and Hair
Jenny Shircore ("The Dig")
Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle ("Hillbilly Elegy")
Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") *WINNER
Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams ("Mank")
Mark Coulier ("Pinocchio")
Sound
Nominees TBC ("Greyhound")
Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney ("News of the World")
Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder ("Nomadland")
Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker("Soul")
Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc ("Sound of Metal") *WINNER
Special Visual Effects
Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt ("Greyhound")
Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins ("The Midnight Sky")
Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury ("Mulan")
Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher ("The One and Only Ivan")
Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley ("Tenet") *WINNER
British Short Animation
Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe ("The Fire Next Time")
Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf ("The Owl and the Pussycat") *WINNER
Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein ("The Song of a Lost Boy")
British Short Film
Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman ("Eyelash")
Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies ("Lizard")
John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja ("Lucky Break")
Ghada Eldemellawy ("Miss Curvy")
Farah Nabulsi ("The Present") *WINNER
EE Rising Star Award
Bukky Bakray *WINNER
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Sope Dìrísù
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.