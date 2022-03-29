Here’s Where You Can Watch Oscar-Winning Films Like ‘CODA’ & ‘Dune' in India

2. CODA- Apple TV

CODA, written and directed by Sian Heder, won three Oscars this year– ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Supporting Actor’ (Troy Kotsur), and ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’.

3. Coming 2 America- Amazon Prime

The Eddie Murphy-starrer Coming 2 America, directed by Craig Brewer, is a sequel to the 1988 film Coming to America. The film was nominated for ‘Makeup and Hairstyling’.

4. Cruella- Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV

Cruella is based on the character Cruella de Vil from the novel ‘The Hundred and One Dalmations’. The film was directed by Craig Gillespie and stars Emma Stone in the lead. Cruella won an Oscar for ‘Costume Design’ and was also nominated for ‘Makeup and Hairstyling’.

5. Drive My Car- MUBI (from 1 April)

Drive My Car is a Japanese drama directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and stars Hidetoshi Nishijima as a theatre director who is working on a production of ‘Uncle Vanya’ while dealing with his wife’s demise. The film is based on Murakami’s short story from his collection ‘Men Without Women’.