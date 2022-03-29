Here’s Where You Can Watch Oscar-Winning Films Like ‘CODA’ & ‘Dune' in India
'CODA' became the first film from a streaming service to win the 'Best Picture' at the Oscars.
The 94th Academy Awards was held in Los Angeles on 27 March and was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. While Jessica Chastain won the award for 'Best Actress' for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Will Smith won 'Best Actor' for King Richard. The Apple TV film CODA became the first film from a streaming service to win the award for ‘Best Picture’.
Here’s where you can watch some of the films that were nominated (or won) at the Oscars 2022:
1. Being the Ricardos- Amazon Prime
Being the Ricardos is a biographical drama directed by Aaron Sorkin which follows the relationship between I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The film was nominated for ‘Best Actor’, ‘Best Actress’ and ‘Best Supporting Actor’.
2. CODA- Apple TV
CODA, written and directed by Sian Heder, won three Oscars this year– ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Supporting Actor’ (Troy Kotsur), and ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’.
3. Coming 2 America- Amazon Prime
The Eddie Murphy-starrer Coming 2 America, directed by Craig Brewer, is a sequel to the 1988 film Coming to America. The film was nominated for ‘Makeup and Hairstyling’.
4. Cruella- Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV
Cruella is based on the character Cruella de Vil from the novel ‘The Hundred and One Dalmations’. The film was directed by Craig Gillespie and stars Emma Stone in the lead. Cruella won an Oscar for ‘Costume Design’ and was also nominated for ‘Makeup and Hairstyling’.
5. Drive My Car- MUBI (from 1 April)
Drive My Car is a Japanese drama directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and stars Hidetoshi Nishijima as a theatre director who is working on a production of ‘Uncle Vanya’ while dealing with his wife’s demise. The film is based on Murakami’s short story from his collection ‘Men Without Women’.
6. Dune- Amazon Prime
Dune was directed by Denis Villeneuve and is based on the 1956 novel by Frank Herbert. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Chang Chen among others. Dune was nominated under 10 categories including 'Best Picture' and won six awards including 'Best Sound' and 'Best Original Score'.
7. Encanto- Disney+ Hotstar
Encanto was directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Charise Castro Smith. The film was nominated for ‘Animated Feature Film’, which it won, ‘Original Song’ (Dos Oruguitas), and ‘Original Score’.
8. The Eyes of Tammy Faye- Disney+ Hotstar
The Eyes of Tammy Faye is a biographical drama directed by Michael Showalter. The film follows the lives of Tammy Faye Bakker and her husband Jim Bakker and stars Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield in the lead. Chastain won the award for ‘Best Actress’ for the film.
9. Free Guy- Disney+ Hotstar
Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, and Taika Waititi was nominated for ‘Best Visual Effects’ at the Oscars 2022.
10. The Hand of God- Netflix
‘Best International Feature’ nominee, The Hand of God, has been written, produced, and directed by Paolo Sorrentino.
11. The Lost Daughter- Netflix
The Lost Daughter is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut and was nominated for ‘Best Actress’ (Olivia Colman), ‘Best Supporting Actress’ (Jessie Buckley) and ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’. It’s based on a novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante.
12. Luca- Disney+ Hotstar
Luca is a coming-of-age fantasy film from Pixar and was directed by Enrico Casarosa. The film is written by Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones, and the characters are voiced by Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph, and Sandy Martin among others. The film was nominated under the ‘Best Animated Feature’ category at the 94th Academy Awards.
13. The Mitchells vs. the Machines- Netflix
The Mitchells vs. the Machines was Mike Rianda’s feature directorial debut and with Jeff Rowe as co-director. The film follows the Mitchell family as they race against time to save the world from robots. The film was also nominated for ‘Best Animated Feature’.
14. No Time to Die- Amazon Prime
No Time to Die is the 25th film in the James Bond release and is Daniel Craig’s final film as the international spy. No Time to Die was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. At the 2022 Oscar, the film received nominations for ‘Best Sound’ and ‘Best Visual Effects’ and won the award for ‘Best Original Song’ for the title track sung by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.
15. The Power of the Dog- Netflix
The Power of the Dog written and directed by Jane Campion stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jee Plemons, and Kirsten Dunst. The film led the nominations with 12 categories including ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Actor’ (Cumberbatch), ‘Best Supporting Actor’ (Plemons and Smit-McPhee), and ‘Best Supporting Actress’ (Dunst). Campion won the Oscar for ‘Best Director’.
