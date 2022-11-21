'HanuMan' Teaser: Prasanth Varma's Film Transports Us Into the Mythical World
'HanuMan' features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, and Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar in lead roles.
Filmmaker Prasanth Varma unveiled the teaser of his upcoming mythology-inspired film, HanuMan on Monday, 21 November. The film features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, and Getup Srinu and Satya in pivotal roles.
Varma, who is known for making medium-budget films in well-liked genres like science fiction, detective, and zombie apocalypse, calls HanuMan his latest attempt to build a superhero cinematic universe based on strong figures from the Indian mythology.
As the name of the film suggests, HanuMan is inspired by the Hindu deity, Lord Hanuman. The trailer transports us into the mythical world, where Lord Hanuman resides, with powerful Sanskrit hymns playing in the background. In the following sequences, we are taken back to the present day, where we are introduced to the lead characters of the film. We also witness an action-packed face-off between the hero (Teja Sajja) and the antogonist, armed with the traditional weapon of Lord Hanuman.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and cinema
Topics: HanuMan (movie) Prasanth Varma Teja Sajja
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.