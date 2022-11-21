'HanuMan' Teaser: Prasanth Varma's Film Transports Us Into the Mythical World

Varma, who is known for making medium-budget films in well-liked genres like science fiction, detective, and zombie apocalypse, calls HanuMan his latest attempt to build a superhero cinematic universe based on strong figures from the Indian mythology.

As the name of the film suggests, HanuMan is inspired by the Hindu deity, Lord Hanuman. The trailer transports us into the mythical world, where Lord Hanuman resides, with powerful Sanskrit hymns playing in the background. In the following sequences, we are taken back to the present day, where we are introduced to the lead characters of the film. We also witness an action-packed face-off between the hero (Teja Sajja) and the antogonist, armed with the traditional weapon of Lord Hanuman.