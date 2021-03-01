Here's the Full List of Winners for The 78th Golden Globe Awards
The Crown, Nomadland win big.
The 78th Golden Globe Awards took place on 28 February (1 March in India). The live virtual ceremony was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The Crown swept major awards, winning in four of the six categories it was nominated for, including Best TV Series (Drama) and acting awards for Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson.
The supremely popular comedy Schitt's Creek clinched the Best TV Series (Musical/Comedy) as well as Best Actress (Musical/Comedy (TV)) for Catherine O'Hara.
Jodie Foster won Best Supporting Actress (Film) for The Mauritanian, while Chloe Zhao became the first ever woman to win the Best Director Golden Globe award for Nomadland. The film also won the Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Mmockumentary Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won in two major categories: Best Film - Musical/Comedy and Best Actor - Musical/Comedy (Film) for Sacha Baron Cohen. Late Chadwick Boseman was honoured for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Here's a full list of the winners:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actress In A Motion Picture - Drama
Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman"
Best Actor In A Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
James Corden - "The Prom"
Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"
Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"
Best Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
"Hamilton"
"Music"
"Palm Springs"
"The Prom"
Best Director - Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"
David Fincher - "Mank"
Regina King - "One Night In Miami"
Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Chloé Zhao - "Nomadland"
Best Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama
Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"
Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"
Gary Oldman - "Mank"
Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"
Best Miniseries Or Motion Picture - Television
"Normal People"
"The Queen's Gambit"
"Small Axe"
"The Undoing"
"Unorthodox"
Best Actress In A Miniseries Or Motion Picture - Television
Cate Blanchett - “Mrs. America”
Daisy Edgar Jones - "Normal People"
Shira Haas - "Unorthodox"
Nicole Kidman - "The Undoing"
Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Queen's Gambit"
Best Supporting Actress In A Series, Miniseries Or Motion Picture - Television
Gillian Anderson - "The Crown"
Helena Bonham Carter - "The Crown"
Julia Garner - "Ozark"
Annie Murphy - "Schitt's Creek"
Cynthia Nixon - "Ratched"
Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia Colman - "The Father"
Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian"
Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"
Helena Zengel - "News of the World"
Best Television Series - Drama
"The Crown"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Ozark"
"Ratched"
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
"Another Round"
"La Llorona"
"The Life Ahead"
"Minari"
"Two Of Us"
Best Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Jason Bateman - "Ozark"
Josh O'Connor - "The Crown"
Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"
Al Pacino - "Hunters"
Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason"
Best Actress In A Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy
Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Kate Hudson - "Music"
Michelle Pfeiffer - "French Exit"
Rosamund Pike - "I Care a Lot"
Anya Taylor-Joy - "Emma"
Best Television Series - Musical Or Comedy
"Emily in Paris"
"The Flight Attendant"
"The Great"
"Schitt's Creek"
"Ted Lasso"
Best Actor In A Television Series - Musical Or Comedy
Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"
Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"
Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso"
Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat - "The Midnight Sky"
Ludwig Göransson - "Tenet"
James Newton Howard - "News of the World"
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - "Mank"
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste - "Soul"
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
Fight For You - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Hear My Voice - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Io Sì (Seen) - "The Life Ahead"
Speak Now - "One Night In Miami"
Tigress & Tweed - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Best Actress In A Television Series - Drama
Olivia Colman - "The Crown"
Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"
Emma Corrin - "The Crown"
Laura Linney - "Ozark"
Sarah Paulson - "Ratched"
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"
Jack Fincher - "Mank"
Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton - "The Father"
Chloé Zhao - "Nomadland"
Best Actor In A Miniseries Or Motion Picture - Television
Bryan Cranston - "Your Honor"
Jeff Daniels - "The Comey Rule"
Hugh Grant - "The Undoing"
Ethan Hawke - "The Good Lord Bird"
Mark Ruffalo - "I Know This Much is True"
Best Motion Picture - Animated
"The Croods: A New Age"
"Onward"
"Over the Moon"
"Soul"
"Wolfwalkers"
Best Actress In A Television Series - Musical Or Comedy
Lily Collins - "Emily In Paris"
Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"
Elle Fanning - "The Great"
Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"
Best Supporting Actor In A Series, Miniseries Or Motion Picture - Television
John Boyega - "Small Axe"
Brendan Gleeson - "The Comey Rule"
Daniel Levy - "Schitt's Creek"
Jim Parsons - "Hollywood"
Donald Sutherland - "The Undoing"
Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Jared Leto - "The Little Things"
Billy Murray - "On the Rocks"
Leslie Odom Jr. - "One Night In Miami"
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.