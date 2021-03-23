Godzilla VS Kong: First Reactions from Critics to Monster Showdown

Godzilla VS Kong is the fourth installment to the MonsterVerse created by Legendary Entertainment. After Godzilla in 2014, Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters were released in the Legendary cinematic universe. The MonsterVerse is set on Earth in an alternate timeline where 'massive unidentified terrestrial organisms' called MUTOs exist. All the movies centers about the organization 'Monarch' set up to study these creatures, including Godzilla and Kong.

After being established by the Titans' alpha, Godzilla collides with King Kong in a spectacular battle in Godzilla VS Kong. The movie stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Eiza González, and Brian Tyree Henry in key roles. The Adam Wingard directorial is scheduled for an Indian release on 25 March but critics' reviews and first impressions for the film are already out. Here are some of them: