Global Film Industry Suffers $5 Billion Loss Amid COVID-19 Scare

In other Asian countries like Japan, where over 275 confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths have been recorded, fear and panic are at its peak. Japanese studio, distributor and theater operator Shochiku told thehollywoodreporter.com that it was currently considering whether to go ahead with various promotional events for films in light of the government advisory. The local studio giant also pulled its biggest upcoming release, anime franchise installment Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur.

The release of Daniel Craig’s latest Bond film No Time to Die has also been pushed. The film, which was scheduled for a 2 April release in the UK followed by a release on 10 April worldwide, has now been postponed to November as concerns for public health have taken precedence. It will now release in the UK on 12 November and on 25 November in the US.