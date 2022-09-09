'Glass Onion' Teaser: Daniel Craig is Back To Solve Crimes In 'Knives Out 2'
The film is a sequel to the successful 2019 thriller 'Knives Out.'
Daniel Craig is back as Benoit Blanc trying to solve yet another murder mystery. The teaser of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released by Netflix. The film, a sequel to the successful 2019 thriller Knives Out, is one of this year's highly anticipated films.
Not much was revealed about the film in question. The teaser seemed to be a mystery in itself. However, the film also showcased snippets of the all-new cast of the sequel. The narrative seems to centre around a puzzle. With Edward Norton being a tech genius. However, all does not seem well at the mansion and therefore, Benoit Blanc comes into the picture.
Knives Out 2 also stars Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., and Janelle Monáe. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere on Netflix on December 23. While it will also see a theatrical release on a yet-to-be announced date.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and cinema
Topics: Knives Out Daniel Craig
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.