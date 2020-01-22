Punjabi Star Gippy Grewal Wins Hearts During His Visit to Pakistan
Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal is presently on a visit to Pakistan. On Tuesday, 21 January, Grewal went to his ancestral village at Chak 47 Mansoora near Faisalabad in Pakistan.
He tweeted a video of himself holding the hand of an elderly resident who guided him to the Grewal family’s ancestral home in the village. The resident, reportedly called Muhammad Anwar, is said to be a contemporary of Gippy Grewal’s grandfather.
Grewal also said in his tweet, “Thank you so much the people of my village Chak 47 Mansoora. I can never repay the love you gave me.”
A resident of Chak 47 Mansoora, Shahid Hussain told Dawn that Grewal’s grandfather was the numberdar of this village before the Partition.
Hussain said Grewal stayed at the village for half-an-hour or so.
“I visited Nankana Sahib and my ancestral place at Faisalabad and I am feeling great while visiting Pakistan...I will come with my family next time,” Grewal said in an interview to a Pakistani channel.
Several Pakistanis tweeted welcoming Grewal to the area.
Grewal is reportedly visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advisor Zulfi Bukhari. He reached Lahore through Wagah Border and met Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.
He also visited Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak as well as Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal near Attock.
Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat tweeted welcoming Grewal to Pakistan after he said in an interview that he would like to work with her.
Gippy Grewal, 37, is a popular Punjabi actor and singer. Some of his most popular movies include Carry On Jatta, Lucky Di Unlucky Story and Jatt James Bond.
His next film Ik Hunda Sandhu Si is due for release on 28 February.
