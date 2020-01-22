Punjabi Star Gippy Grewal Wins Hearts During His Visit to Pakistan

Grewal also said in his tweet, “Thank you so much the people of my village Chak 47 Mansoora. I can never repay the love you gave me.”

A resident of Chak 47 Mansoora, Shahid Hussain told Dawn that Grewal’s grandfather was the numberdar of this village before the Partition.

Hussain said Grewal stayed at the village for half-an-hour or so.

“I visited Nankana Sahib and my ancestral place at Faisalabad and I am feeling great while visiting Pakistan...I will come with my family next time,” Grewal said in an interview to a Pakistani channel.

Several Pakistanis tweeted welcoming Grewal to the area.