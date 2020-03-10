‘Game of Thrones’ Three-Eyed Raven Max Von Sydow Passes Away at 90

French website Paris Match published a statement from the actor's wife, film producer Catherine von Sydow, which read, “It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max Von Sydow on 8 March, 2020.”

Von Sydow's career spanned 65 years and the actor worked across genres in American and European cinema, including acclaimed arthouse, Hollywood blockbusters, television and video games. The actor, who considered Bergman his mentor, worked with the legendary Swedish filmmaker in 11 films, which also included Wild Strawberries, The Passion of Anna, Shame and The Virgin Spring.

Von Sydow's credits also include the role of Emperor Ming in Flash Gordon, The Greatest Story Ever Told, Hannah and Her Sister and horror classic The Exorcist. In recent years, the actor was known for his roles as Lor San Tekka in sci-fi spectacle Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the mystical Three-Eyed Raven in Game Of Thrones.