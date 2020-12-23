Gal Gadot on Getting Chris Pine Back in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Gal Gadot talks about her film Wonder Woman 1984. From the film being set in the 1980s, to working with Kristen Wiig and Chris Pine and the villains of the film, watch Gal Gadot talk about all the matters on WW84. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the new instalment of Wonder Woman is set in 1984 during the Cold War, and follows Diana (Gal Gadot) and her past love Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) as they face off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Wonder Woman 1984 is the sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman and the ninth instalment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Wonder Woman 1984 releases on 24 December.