Chhichhore to Simmba, Films Re-Releasing As Theatres Set to Open
Here are few films that you can catch on the big screen from 15th October.
After seven months of being shut due to the coronavirus lockdown, cinema halls are preparing to reopen on 15 October in most parts of the country. The central government, on 30 September, announced a number of SOPs that the theatres and viewers have to follow to ensure a safe screening.
As per the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with 50 per cent of seating capacity, for which the SOP will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting from 15 October onwards.
Now that you are aware of the protocols it's time to pick and choose the films you want to watch on the big screen. While there aren't any big new releases, but a number of movies are being re-released. So here's looking at a list of movies that are going to hit the screens this month:
INOX
HINDI (RE-RELEASES)
Malang
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Chhichhore
Dream Girl
Tanhaji
ENGLISH (RE-RELEASES)
Lion king
Bloodshot
Parasite
Knives Out
BENGALI (NEW AND RE-RELEASES)
SOS Kolkata
Dracula Sir
Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti
Saheber Cutlet
Rawkto Rawhoshyo
Carnival Cinemas
HINDI (RE-RELEASES)
PM Narendra Modi
Simmba
Queen
Chhichhore
Mission Mangal
Malang
PVR
NEW RELEASES
ENGLISH
My Spy
BENGALI:
Ebhabei Golpo Hok (16 October)
SOS Kolkata (17 October)
BENGALI (RE-RELEASES), slated to hit screens on 21 October (Durga Puja week).
Dracula Sir
Rawkto Rawhoshyo
Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti
Saheber Cutlet
Shironaam
Dudh Pither Gach
Love Story
Cholo Potol Tuli
The Parcel
Din Ratrir Golpo
PS: HINDI AND ENGLISH RE-RELEASES TO BE UPDATED
You must be wondering what's happened to Khaali Peeli, since the makers announced that the film is all set to see a theatrical release. According to our sources Carnival cinemas and INOX are not screening the film. We are still awaiting the list of Hindi and English re-releases from PVR.
See you at the cinemas!
