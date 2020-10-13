Chhichhore to Simmba, Films Re-Releasing As Theatres Set to Open

After seven months of being shut due to the coronavirus lockdown, cinema halls are preparing to reopen on 15 October in most parts of the country. The central government, on 30 September, announced a number of SOPs that the theatres and viewers have to follow to ensure a safe screening.

As per the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with 50 per cent of seating capacity, for which the SOP will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting from 15 October onwards.

Now that you are aware of the protocols it's time to pick and choose the films you want to watch on the big screen. While there aren't any big new releases, but a number of movies are being re-released. So here's looking at a list of movies that are going to hit the screens this month: