Emmys Allows Winners to Remove Gender-Specific Terms From Statues
This new gender-inclusive option will be incorporated into this year Emmy Awards
The Television Academy has announced that the Emmy Awards will give actors and actresses options to be recognised as 'Performers'.
The official Emmys website issued a statement that read, "No performer category titled 'Actor' or 'Actress' has ever had a gender requirement for submissions. Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled 'Actor' or 'Actress' may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term "Performer" in place of Actor or Actress."
This new gender-inclusive option will be incorporated into this year's event. This decision comes at a time when the industry is increasingly calling for non-binary awards categories. The Berlin Film Festival announced last year that its acting awards will be gender neutral.
On the other hand, the rules for eligibility of documentary films have also changed. The Emmys has decided not to include films that have also been eligible for Oscar consideration.
The 2021 Emmy nominees will be announced on 13 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.