Shogun Star Anna Sawai Becomes First Asian Performer to Win Drama Actress Emmy

Anna Sawai made history at the 2024 Emmys on Sunday night, winning the award for Best Drama Actress for her role in Shogun. With this victory, Sawai became the first actress of Asian descent to win in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category at the Emmys.
When taking the stage, Sawai said, "I was crying before my name was announced. I’m a mess today."
She continued by saying, "Thank you to the Academy for naming me alongside my fellow nominees whose work I grew up watching and love. Thank you to John Landgraf and the whole FX team for believing in our story."
"Thank you, Justin [Marks] and Rachel [Kondo], for believing in me and giving me this role of a lifetime.Thank you to every single one of the crew and cast led by a Hiro [Sanada]. Hiro’s over there! He really has opened doors and continues to open doors for people like me, thank you so much.Cosmo [Jarvis], you are the most honest and truthful and no-BS actor I know, and you made me give my 120 percent." she added.
In the end she said, "Lastly, thank you to my team and thank you to my family. Mom, I love you. You are the reason I'm here. You showed me stoicism and that's how I was able to portray Mariko. This is to all who the women expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone. Thank you so much."
The 76th Annual Emmy Awards was held on Sunday at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, Shogun made history with a record-breaking 18 wins in a single season. The series took home the award for Best Drama Series, while Hiroyuki Sanada other than Anna Sawai win.
Hacks claimed the title of Best Comedy Series, while Baby Reindeer and The Bear each won four awards.
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)