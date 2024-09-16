Shogun Star Anna Sawai Becomes First Asian Performer to Win Drama Actress Emmy

She continued by saying, "Thank you to the Academy for naming me alongside my fellow nominees whose work I grew up watching and love. Thank you to John Landgraf and the whole FX team for believing in our story."

"Thank you, Justin [Marks] and Rachel [Kondo], for believing in me and giving me this role of a lifetime.Thank you to every single one of the crew and cast led by a Hiro [Sanada]. Hiro’s over there! He really has opened doors and continues to open doors for people like me, thank you so much.Cosmo [Jarvis], you are the most honest and truthful and no-BS actor I know, and you made me give my 120 percent." she added.

In the end she said, "Lastly, thank you to my team and thank you to my family. Mom, I love you. You are the reason I'm here. You showed me stoicism and that's how I was able to portray Mariko. This is to all who the women expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone. Thank you so much."