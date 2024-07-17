ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Emmy Nominations 2024: 'Shogun' Leads With 25 Nods While 'The Bear' Follows

'Shogun' landed 25 nominations, the most of any show this year, while 'The Bear' got 23.

Reservation Dogs, The Gilded Age, and The Traitors were nominated in top categories, while Shōgun, The Bear, and Abbott Elementary met expectations with their nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards, announced Wednesday morning.

Here is the full list:

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack)

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith) 

Walton Goggins (Fallout)  

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)  

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

Dominic West (The Crown) 

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shōgun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)

Hacks (Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Tom Hollander — Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofia Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (Max)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown Netflix)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)

Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce (The Bear)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Aja Naomi King (Lessons In Chemistry)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons In Chemistry)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Outstanding Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob’s Burgers

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men ’97

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Crown

Fargo

The Gentlemen

The Morning Show

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Fallout

The Gilded Age

Palm Royale

Ripley

Shogun

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

The Bear

Frasier

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Squid Game: The Challenge

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

66th Grammy Awards

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas

The Oscars

76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

The Crown

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race

The Golden Bachelor

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Squid Game: The Challenge

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Dancing With The Stars

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic

The Oscars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

The Idol

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Physical

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola

The Conners

Fraiser

How I Met Your Father

Night Court

The Upshaws

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The Bear

Hacks

Physical

Reservation Dogs

Sugar

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

The Crown – Ritz

The Crown – Sleep, Dearie Sleep

Shōgun – Anjin

Shōgun – Crimson Sky

3 Body Problem

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

All the Light We Cannot See

Fargo

Griselda

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

Beckham

Girls State

Jim Henson Idea Man

Our Planet II

Planet Earth III

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race

Life Below Zero

Survivor

The Traitors

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Commercial

Album Cover – Apple iPhone 15

Best Friends – Uber One | Uber Eats

Fuzzy Feelings – Apple – iPhone + Mac

Just Joking – Sandy Hook Promise

Like A Good Neighbaaa – State Farm

Michael CeraVe – CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Television Academy Awards

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series

The Gilded Age

The New Look

Palm Royale

Shōgun

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Griselda

Lessons in Chemistry

Mary and George

Ripley

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Ahsoka

Echo

Fallout

Loki

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series

The Bear

The Crown

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Righteous Gemstones

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

American Horror Story: Delicate

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

The Regime

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear – Fishes

The Bear – Honeydew

The Gentlemen

Hacks

The Ms. Pat Show

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

The Crown

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

The Oscars

Tig Notaro: Hello Again

76th Annual Tony Awards

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Beckham

Girls State

The Greatest Night in Pop

Jim Henson Idea Man

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces

