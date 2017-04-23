‘Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi’: When Hema Malini Played Rajmata Scindia

Filming for the Gul Bahar Singh-directorial was reportedly completed in 2008 but the release of the film was delayed. The film ostensibly deals with Vijayaraje Scindia’s role in politics after the death of her husband, Maharaja of Gwalior, and her strained relationship with son, the late Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia. The political (and personal) highs and lows of her life lend themselves well to a Bollywood potboiler.

After winning on a Congress ticket in 1957, Scindia moved to the Swatantra Party for a brief while, before playing a foundational role in the Jan Sangh. During the Emergency, she was jailed by the Indira Gandhi government – this could be considered the flashpoint of the political conflict between her and her son.