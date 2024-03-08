'Dune: Part 2' BO Day 7: Timothee, Zendaya Film Collects Over Rs 16Cr In India

Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya-starrer Dune: Part Two released in theatres on 1 March. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the Denis Villeneuve directorial has collected over Rs 16 crore in India so far.

The film minted Rs 2.75 crore on day one, Rs 3.8 crore on day two, Rs 4.05 crore on day three and Rs 1.35 crore on day four. On day 5 and 6, Dune: Part Two collected Rs 1.45 crore and Rs 1.37 crore respectively. On the seventh day it earned Rs 1.2 crore nett in India.