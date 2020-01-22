Dev Patel in India for His Directorial Debut ‘Monkey Man’

It also has elements of mythology in the script. It has been co-written by Patel, Paul Angunawela and John Collee.

Monkey Man follows the story of a man who has recently gotten out of prison and is forced to deal with the evils or “corporate greed and eroding spiritual values” of the modern world. The show is being produced by Basil Iwanyk of Thunder Road, along with Xeitgeist’s Joe Thomas, Samarth Sahni, and Patel. It will be shot by Chung-hoon Chung, the cinematographer behind It.

Dev Patel was recently also seen in Amazon Prime Video’s original series Modern Love - an anthology series based on the New York Times column of the same name. He also starred in Hotel Mumbai. Hotel Mumbai is directed by Anthony Maras, and based on the events of 26 November, 2008, when terrorists laid siege to the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai in addition to several other locations, including Chhatrapathi Shivaji Terminus (CST), the Oberoi Trident Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and Nariman House.

Dev Patel’s breakout film Slumdog Millionaire went multiple Oscars and propelled him to fame.