Deepa Mehta's 'Funny Boy' Out of Oscars' Int'l Feature Category

Reacting to this Deepa Mehta said in a statement: "Every step of the way of the Funny Boy journey, has been an important one for myself and the Funny Boy team. The message of the book has always been one of resilience and courage. It seems as if the afterlife of the film follows a similar arc. Each time we reached an impasse, we are pushed on leading us to something even better than we could have imagined.



"This is the heartbeat of Funny Boy, reflected through our beloved Arjie ï¿½, a graceful determination to be the very best version of ourselves no matter what the obstacles are; to break down preconceived ideas and to shed light into shadows."



The filmmaker added, "We were surprised that the film was not able to compete in the Academy's International Feature category, but then were equally surprised and more than thrilled that Telefilm decided to support the submission of the film for Best Picture and other categories at the Academy Awards.



"My hope is for Funny Boy to continue to transcend expectations with its story of love, courage and compassion."



Telefilm Canada, which nominated the film, says Funny Boy will now be submitted for consideration in the Best Picture and general entry categories.